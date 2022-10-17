FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 423,700 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the September 15th total of 379,800 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.
FSD Pharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HUGE opened at $0.80 on Monday. FSD Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88.
FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.
About FSD Pharma
FSD Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the pharmaceutical research and development business. Its lead candidate is FSD201, a palmitoylethanolamide for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company is also involved in the research and development of Lucid-Psych, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of mental health disorders; and Lucid-MS, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.
