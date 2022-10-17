FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 423,700 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the September 15th total of 379,800 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

FSD Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUGE opened at $0.80 on Monday. FSD Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FSD Pharma

About FSD Pharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FSD Pharma stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in FSD Pharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:HUGE Get Rating ) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,376 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 0.80% of FSD Pharma worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSD Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the pharmaceutical research and development business. Its lead candidate is FSD201, a palmitoylethanolamide for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company is also involved in the research and development of Lucid-Psych, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of mental health disorders; and Lucid-MS, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

