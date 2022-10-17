G Squared Ascend II Inc. (NYSE:GSQB) Short Interest Update

G Squared Ascend II Inc. (NYSE:GSQB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

G Squared Ascend II Stock Performance

GSQB stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. G Squared Ascend II has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G Squared Ascend II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in G Squared Ascend II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in G Squared Ascend II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $972,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in G Squared Ascend II by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 61,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter.

About G Squared Ascend II

G Squared Ascend II Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on companies operating in the software-as-a service, online marketplaces, mobility 2.0/logistics, FinTech/InsurTech, new age media, and sustainability.

