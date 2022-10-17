G999 Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, G999 has traded up 48% against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $7,411.00 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

