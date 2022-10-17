Gagnon Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,942 shares during the period. BioLife Solutions accounts for approximately 2.6% of Gagnon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gagnon Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.72% of BioLife Solutions worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 5.9 %

In other news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 1,233 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $27,064.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,749,698.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $92,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 36,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $725,446.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,710 shares of company stock worth $409,294 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLFS stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,796. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $58.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $915.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35.

BioLife Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Recommended Stories

