GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Downgraded by AlphaValue

AlphaValue downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GEAGF. Royal Bank of Canada cut GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $40.67.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of GEAGF opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $54.45.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.
