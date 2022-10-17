GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Downgraded by AlphaValue

AlphaValue downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GEAGF. Royal Bank of Canada cut GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $40.67.

Shares of GEAGF opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $54.45.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:GEAGF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

