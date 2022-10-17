Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Up 9.9% in September

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,049,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the September 15th total of 954,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Gear Energy Price Performance

GENGF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 100,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,099. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. Gear Energy has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.49.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

