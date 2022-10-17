Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Given New CHF 455 Price Target at Barclays

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from CHF 460 to CHF 455 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GBERY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Geberit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Geberit from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 650 to CHF 495 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $510.33.

Geberit Price Performance

Geberit stock opened at $42.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.65. Geberit has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

