Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $68.10

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.10 and last traded at $68.10, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GECFF shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Gecina from €150.00 ($153.06) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gecina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gecina from €130.00 ($132.65) to €122.00 ($124.49) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Gecina from €139.00 ($141.84) to €114.00 ($116.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gecina presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

Get Gecina alerts:

Gecina Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.98.

About Gecina

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.