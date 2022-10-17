Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.73 and last traded at $13.73. 18,125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,102,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $585.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is 36.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $978,312.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,824 shares in the company, valued at $873,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,134. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

