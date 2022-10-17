Gifto Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.85 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Gifto token can currently be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a market capitalization of $18.74 million and $3.85 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,403.47 or 0.27660544 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010799 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@gifto. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gifto

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

