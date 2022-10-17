GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the September 15th total of 6,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTLB. Cowen raised their target price on GitLab to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.46.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $352,736.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 889,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,933,868.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $191,066.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,055.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $352,736.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 889,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,933,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,839,091 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

GitLab Stock Up 7.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the second quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 500.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 48.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth $47,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTLB traded up $3.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.03. 39,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.00. GitLab has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.25.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

