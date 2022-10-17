Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODO) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on October 31st

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.

Gladstone Commercial has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.3% per year over the last three years.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Shares of GOODO stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.65.

