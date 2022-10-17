Glenn Pountney Buys 35,500 Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) insider Glenn Pountney purchased 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$15,265.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,521,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,374,245.

Glenn Pountney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mirasol Resources alerts:

On Thursday, October 13th, Glenn Pountney purchased 10,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$4,300.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Glenn Pountney bought 1,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$410.00.

Mirasol Resources Price Performance

Shares of CVE MRZ traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.43. The company had a trading volume of 35,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,983. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.34 and a 52 week high of C$0.86. The stock has a market cap of C$23.25 million and a PE ratio of -4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 13.61 and a current ratio of 14.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.62.

About Mirasol Resources

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is Sascha-Marcelina project, which covers an area of 30,600 ha located in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirasol Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirasol Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.