Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 900,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 501,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.25.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GL traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.64. 499,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,122. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $112.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.77.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,963 shares of company stock valued at $6,924,008. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,110,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,687,000 after buying an additional 154,505 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after purchasing an additional 508,064 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Globe Life by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,707,000 after purchasing an additional 119,545 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globe Life

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.