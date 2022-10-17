Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMED. StockNews.com began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 32,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 969 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 737 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $60.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $81.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average is $62.85.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $263.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.48 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 15.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

