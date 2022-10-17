Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of GMED traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.95. The company had a trading volume of 576,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,604. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. Globus Medical has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $81.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.85.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $263.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.48 million. Analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 125.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,562,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $256,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,264 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 375.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,271 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 280.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,519,000 after purchasing an additional 689,367 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 76.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,097,000 after purchasing an additional 462,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

