Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Given New C$0.70 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.75 to C$0.70 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.56% from the company’s previous close.

FOOD has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.50 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.40 to C$0.60 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.84.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Goodfood Market Price Performance

Shares of FOOD traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 671,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,743. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.57. Goodfood Market has a 52 week low of C$0.44 and a 52 week high of C$8.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.