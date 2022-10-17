Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN) Insider Matthew Stanley Goodwin Sells 4,971 Shares

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Rating) insider Matthew Stanley Goodwin sold 4,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,185 ($38.48), for a total transaction of £158,326.35 ($191,307.82).

Goodwin Price Performance

Shares of GDWN opened at GBX 3,100 ($37.46) on Monday. Goodwin PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2,350 ($28.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,800 ($45.92). The stock has a market cap of £238.39 million and a PE ratio of 1,834.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,797.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,911.07.

Get Goodwin alerts:

Goodwin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a GBX 53.90 ($0.65) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.93%. Goodwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Goodwin

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goodwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.