Graypoint LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for 1.1% of Graypoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Graypoint LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 210.1% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.25. 36,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,014. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.75. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $110.91.

