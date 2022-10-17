Graypoint LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Graypoint LLC lowered its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 481,673 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 53.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 29,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 57,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPRX shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,155. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a current ratio of 19.22. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $44.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.31.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 100,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $4,123,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 820,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,841,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 100,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $4,123,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 820,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,841,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 30,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $1,295,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 970,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,894,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,809,116 shares of company stock worth $75,989,320. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

