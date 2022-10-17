Graypoint LLC Decreases Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Graypoint LLC decreased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,471 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LQD. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 227.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.91. 466,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,123,076. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.98. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.18 and a one year high of $135.31.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

