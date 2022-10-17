Graypoint LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Graypoint LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,481 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,500 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,055 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,078,000 after acquiring an additional 637,575 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 420,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,131,000 after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $4.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.36. 1,512,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,204,514. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.