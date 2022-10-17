Graypoint LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Graypoint LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,931 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 71,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 416.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $218,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,198. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $77.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

