Graypoint LLC Has $6.82 Million Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 28,360 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ares Capital worth $6,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

ARCC stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.97. 53,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,700. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

