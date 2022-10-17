Graypoint LLC Sells 2,590 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Graypoint LLC decreased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $81,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $101,000.

IGSB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.95. 86,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,808,481. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.64 and a one year high of $54.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

