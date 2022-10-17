Graypoint LLC Sells 719 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Graypoint LLC cut its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises about 1.0% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHD. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $45,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Church & Dwight Trading Up 2.4 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.21.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,645. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average of $89.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

