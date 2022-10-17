Groove Botanicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRVE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Groove Botanicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Groove Botanicals Stock Performance

Shares of Groove Botanicals stock remained flat at $0.05 on Monday. Groove Botanicals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

About Groove Botanicals

Groove Botanicals, Inc provides consumer health products. It intends to develop cannabidiol skin care products. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

