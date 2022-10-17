Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,517,900 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 5,565,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 180.0 days.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo México from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMBXF traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.28. 5,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,857. Grupo México has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30.

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, freight transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

