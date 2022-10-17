Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Short Interest Down 20.0% in September

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SIM traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.53. 3,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381. Grupo Simec has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $776.58 million during the quarter.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

