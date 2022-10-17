Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.90

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$24.90 and last traded at C$24.90, with a volume of 3904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GCG.A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. The stock has a market cap of C$676.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

