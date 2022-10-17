GXChain Price Tops $0.48 on Top Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $454.81 million and $1,253.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013499 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00018574 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007130 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008938 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

