Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.29. 574,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,787,695. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

