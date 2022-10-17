Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,205 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.7% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 37.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Oracle by 7.2% during the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 5,736 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Oracle by 0.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356,220 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $94,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Oracle by 7.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,105 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 10.5% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,263 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Societe Generale cut their target price on Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Oracle Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,356,771. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.64. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.