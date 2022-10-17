Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Purchases 25,967 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,055 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,967 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.8% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,604,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,602,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,267,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.85 on Monday, reaching $41.05. 345,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,730,406. The stock has a market cap of $168.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.75.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

