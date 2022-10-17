Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,055 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,967 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,602,330,000 after buying an additional 4,017,068 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 242.9% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,185,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.85 on Monday, reaching $41.05. 345,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,730,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $168.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

