Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,030 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 2.1% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Amgen Stock Down 0.1 %
Amgen stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $250.97. The stock had a trading volume of 37,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,134. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The company has a market capitalization of $134.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amgen (AMGN)
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.