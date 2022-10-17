Hancock Whitney (HWC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.16 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hancock Whitney to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $48.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.65%.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $1,248,201.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth about $542,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 280.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

