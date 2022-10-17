Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $170.00

Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HAN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 166 ($2.01), with a volume of 3055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172 ($2.08).

Hansa Investment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 182.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 187.48. The firm has a market cap of £199.20 million and a P/E ratio of 1,075.00.

Hansa Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Hansa Investment’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Hansa Investment Company Profile

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Phoenix Fund Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

