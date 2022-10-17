Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Harbor Diversified Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:HRBR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,185. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Harbor Diversified has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $2.99.

Harbor Diversified Company Profile

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

