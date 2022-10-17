Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Harbor Diversified Stock Up 0.7 %
OTCMKTS:HRBR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,185. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Harbor Diversified has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $2.99.
Harbor Diversified Company Profile
