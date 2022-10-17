Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.70

Shares of Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Hays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.0141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 8.71%.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

