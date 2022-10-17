Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.70

Shares of Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Hays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17.
Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.
