Head-To-Head Review: ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) versus Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) and ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trio-Tech International and ACM Research’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trio-Tech International $44.06 million 0.43 $2.39 million $0.58 8.02 ACM Research $259.75 million 1.70 $37.76 million $0.48 17.06

ACM Research has higher revenue and earnings than Trio-Tech International. Trio-Tech International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACM Research, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trio-Tech International 0 0 0 0 N/A ACM Research 1 1 3 0 2.40

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Trio-Tech International and ACM Research, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ACM Research has a consensus price target of $30.43, suggesting a potential upside of 274.74%. Given ACM Research’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ACM Research is more favorable than Trio-Tech International.

Risk & Volatility

Trio-Tech International has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACM Research has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.7% of Trio-Tech International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of ACM Research shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.2% of Trio-Tech International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.0% of ACM Research shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trio-Tech International and ACM Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trio-Tech International 5.44% 8.63% 5.70% ACM Research 10.42% 5.82% 4.19%

Summary

ACM Research beats Trio-Tech International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services. This segment also provides qualification testing services that test small samples of output from manufacturers for qualification of their processes and devices. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures front-end semiconductor test equipment, such as artic temperature-controlled wafer chucks used for test, characterization, and failure analysis of semiconductor wafers and other components; and wet process stations for cleaning, rinsing, and drying semiconductor wafers, flat panel display magnetic disks, and other microelectronic substrates. This segment also manufactures back-end products comprising autoclaves and highly accelerated stress test equipment; burn-in equipment and boards; and component centrifuges and leak detection equipment. The company's Distribution segment distributes complementary products, including environmental chambers, handlers, interface systems, vibration systems, shaker systems, solderability testers, and other semiconductor equipment, as well as components, such as connectors, sockets, LCD display panels, and touch-screen panels. Its Real Estate segment invests in and rents real estate properties. The company primarily serves semiconductor chip manufacturers or testing facilities that purchase testing equipment. The company operates in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and China. Trio-Tech International was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating. The company markets and sells its products under the Ultra C brand name through direct sales force and third-party representatives. ACM Research, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

