Heritage Investors Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Aviat Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aviat Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVNW shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

AVNW opened at $27.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.37. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.73.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith bought 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $50,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,166.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers and switches; microwave trunking; element management products; and software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

