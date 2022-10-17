Heritage Investors Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Smith-Midland worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Smith-Midland by 16.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Smith-Midland by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Smith-Midland by 76.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Smith-Midland by 190.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Smith-Midland by 415.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMID opened at $23.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 0.95. Smith-Midland Co. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average of $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Smith-Midland Profile

Smith-Midland ( OTCMKTS:SMID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter. Smith-Midland had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%.

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

