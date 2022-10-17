Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in EOG Resources by 258.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $386,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,929 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in EOG Resources by 802.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,224 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in EOG Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,391,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $881,254,000 after purchasing an additional 950,305 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $120.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

