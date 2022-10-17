Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $730,000 Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,183.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,970 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,291. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NBIX opened at $108.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $113.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 984.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.62 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

NBIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

