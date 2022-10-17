Heritage Investors Management Corp Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,459 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock opened at $145.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.16. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.