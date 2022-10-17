Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,170 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $959,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 89,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,656 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $32.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.53. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $38.99.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

