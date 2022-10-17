Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 491 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $249,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Duke Energy by 39.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 151.1% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $207,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.10.

DUK stock opened at $86.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

