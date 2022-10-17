High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Short Interest Update

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the September 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On High Income Securities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,178 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

High Income Securities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCF traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.34. 38,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,361. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49. High Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $9.38.

High Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement

About High Income Securities Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

