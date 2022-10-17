Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) PT Lowered to GBX 925

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2022

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLFGet Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 925 ($11.18) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,212 ($14.64) to GBX 1,208 ($14.60) in a research report on Thursday. Investec cut shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,225 ($14.80) to GBX 1,331 ($16.08) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 880 ($10.63) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,122.80.

Hiscox Price Performance

OTCMKTS HCXLF remained flat at $10.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28. Hiscox has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $13.23.

Hiscox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.