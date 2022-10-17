Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) PT Lowered to GBX 925

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 925 ($11.18) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,212 ($14.64) to GBX 1,208 ($14.60) in a research report on Thursday. Investec cut shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,225 ($14.80) to GBX 1,331 ($16.08) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 880 ($10.63) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,122.80.

Hiscox Price Performance

OTCMKTS HCXLF remained flat at $10.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28. Hiscox has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $13.23.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

